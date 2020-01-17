|
Mr. Eric Clark Basore, 55, of Thurmont, passed away on January 15, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of Denise Basore, his wife of 30 years.
Born April 29, 1964 in Washington, DC, Eric was the son of Faye Basore of Wilmington, NC and the late Gary Basore. In addition to his loving wife and his mother, Eric is survived by five children, Joshua Dane Basore (Christa), Levi Nic Basore, Isaac Gary Basore, Jonathan, and Erin; siblings, Staci Michelle Basore of Harrisburg, PA, Jason Basore of Westminster, MD, and Jennifer Basore of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Jocelyn, Nathan, Cali, Ada, and Clara, and many other relatives and friends. His beloved Great Dane, Baron, will also really miss him.
A celebration of Eric's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org)
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020