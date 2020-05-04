Eric Gatrell
Eric Gatrell, 73, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was the husband of 34 years to Joan Bush Gatrell.

Born on July 13, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Homer Junior Gatrell and Ruth (Whiteman) Gatrell. Eric graduated from Randolph Macon Military Academy in 1965 and went on to obtain his Associates degree from University of Maryland. He worked alongside his father as a co-owner and operator of Frederick Bottled Gas Company for many years before opening his own real estate appraisal business. He was the last surviving charter member of Kiwanis International and was very active within his charter, serving as president several times. He was the recipient of the Diamond Hixson Fellowship Award in 2015. This award is presented through Kiwanis International to members in recognition of their work and service on projects within the community.

Eric enjoyed traveling alongside his wife and enjoyed antiquing, always looking for additions to his antique glass bottle collection or coin collection. He enjoyed gardening and loved helping others. His dedication was with his membership to the Kiwanis Club.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Katherine Leigh Gatrell Rice and fiance Michael E. Gue and Kristin Gatrell Reyes and husband Mauro A.; step-children Robert Scott Betson and wife Beverly and Robyn Ann Larkin and husband Chris. Grandchildren, Abigail, Emily, Allison, Mauro Ian, Trevor, Jacqueline, Ashley, Adam, Nicole, Nick, Stephen and Cassie and husband Richie. Great-grandchildren, Mason, Larkin, Shane and Maddox; brothers-in-law, Frank Bush and Jerry Bush and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Josh Betson and aunt Snow Whiteman.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Kiwanis Children's Fund, P.O. Box 6457 - Dept # 286, Indianapolis, IN 46206 USA.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
