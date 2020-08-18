1/1
Eric Joseph Mayhew
Eric Joseph Mayhew ,48, of New Market, MD passed on Saturday, August 15, 2020, peacefully at home. He leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Lori Powell, son Evan, and daughter Emry. Eric's greatest joy was his family.

He grew up in a close family of uncles, aunts, and cousins. Eric was born July 29, 1972, son of Gail Stull and Eddie Mayhew. He graduated from Catoctin High School in 1990. Eric was a valued employee of Patriot Natural Resources.

He was a generous friend and enjoyed helping people with solutions. His advice was always honest and generally, spot on. His guidance and love will be missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of Eric's life will be held on August 23, 2020, at Utica District Park 10200-B Old Frederick Road Frederick, MD 21701, Shelter # 1, Visitation will begin at 1p.m. service at 2 p.m. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Mayhew Education 529 Fund, P.O. Box 423, New Market MD 21774-0432.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
