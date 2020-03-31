|
|
Mr. Eric M. O'Brien, Jr, 35, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Born August 20, 1984, in Frederick, he is survived by his father , Eric M. O'Brien, Sr, and his wife
Marie, of PA, as well as his mother , Cindy Smith, of MD.Besides his parents, he is survived by
his sister, Danielle and her children, Isaiah and Ariana; two brothers, Cody and Corey O'Brien;
step-sister, Jennifer and son Nathan, and step-brothers, Robert and Michael, and dear friend
Alex.
Eric was a graduate of Frederick High School and had worked in the culinary field for many
years. He enjoyed cooking and absolutely loved spending time with his niece and nephew.
Services and interment are private. Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick is in charge
of arrangements and condolences may be shared with the family at keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in his memory to a charity supporting drug rehabilitation and prevention.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020