Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric M. O'Brien Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric M. O'Brien Jr. Obituary
Mr. Eric M. O'Brien, Jr, 35, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Born August 20, 1984, in Frederick, he is survived by his father , Eric M. O'Brien, Sr, and his wife

Marie, of PA, as well as his mother , Cindy Smith, of MD.Besides his parents, he is survived by

his sister, Danielle and her children, Isaiah and Ariana; two brothers, Cody and Corey O'Brien;

step-sister, Jennifer and son Nathan, and step-brothers, Robert and Michael, and dear friend

Alex.

Eric was a graduate of Frederick High School and had worked in the culinary field for many

years. He enjoyed cooking and absolutely loved spending time with his niece and nephew.

Services and interment are private. Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick is in charge

of arrangements and condolences may be shared with the family at keeneybasford.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in his memory to a charity supporting drug rehabilitation and prevention.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -