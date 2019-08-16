|
Erich Robert Muehl of Frederick died unexpectedly at his home on August 14, 2019.
Erich is survived by his beloved daughter, Savannah Muehl as well as his parents, Paul Edward and Linda Crum Muehl; his sister, Angela Muehl and her fiancee, David Metz; his maternal grandmother, Nancy H. Crum; a special friend, Christina Shoemaker and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is predeceased by paternal grandparents, Erich E. and Maude Muehl; maternal grandfather, Robert E. Crum Sr. and maternal uncles, Robert E. Crum Jr. and Bruce H. Crum Sr.
Erich was a life long member of Calvary United Methodist Church and sang in the children's and youth choirs. He was also a member of the UMYF, and while in high school served as an usher. He is a graduate of Tuscarora High School.
The family will receive friends at Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 West Second Street, Frederick, MD. from 10 am to 11 am on Monday, August 19, 2019. A celebration of Erich's life journey will follow at the church at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Shannon Sullivan will officiate. A reception will immediately follow the service in the church Parish Hall. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Calvary United Methodist Church and earmarked church organ fund.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019