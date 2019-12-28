|
|
Erin Christine Moberly, 19, passed away peacefully, lovingly surrounded by her family, on December 27, 2019, in Frederick, MD. Erin was born in Fairfax, VA, on October 5, 2000. She was the daughter of Kevin and Nicolette Moberly and sister of Allison, Kaitlyn and Thomas Moberly.
Erin is survived by her aunts and uncles, Celeste and Christopher Sobel, Susan and Kenith Sobel, and Brenda and Seth Ghitelman, and her cousins, Natalie, Benjamin and Harper Sobel. She was predeceased by her grandparents Jack and Shirley Moberly and Donald and Virginia Sobel.
She also leaves behind extended family, nurses, caregivers, neighbors and friends who were part of a community that cherished Erin, providing love, support and fellowship throughout her lifetime.
Erin's life was important not just to her family who loved her without limits, but she was also an inspiration for many and a humble teacher. As a testament to her courage, patience and warrior spirit, Erin fought for her life every day. Those who witnessed her strong will, were forever changed and inspired to look at their lives differently. Of utmost importance to Erin was to be with people. Her determined will to live, balanced by a warm and calming spirit, drew people to her. This combination transcended her medical challenges. She did not walk or talk yet had a unique way of making her wishes known, advocating for her needs, using her eyes and strong presence as powerful tools. Erin attended Rock Creek School where she had many teachers, staff and fellow students who cared about her and supported her growth as a person and as a friend.
The family wishes to extend deep thanks and gratitude to the nurses, doctors and staff at Frederick Health Hospital's Pediatric unit who provided the best care and deepest compassion to Erin and her family during her illness and in her transition to hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Erin's memory to Frederick Health Hospice whose nurses, nurse navigators, staff and providers helped to manage her symptoms and provide peace and comfort at a very important time of Erin's life. The outstanding Hospice staff eased her burden so that she may rest peacefully in God's loving arms.
The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home at 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 2, starting at 10:00 a.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home followed by procession to and interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, MD, where all are welcome.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019