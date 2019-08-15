|
Mrs. Erma Grossnickle Saylor, 90, of Frederick, died peacefully at home on August 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Hall "Bud" Saylor.
She was born in Petersville, MD on Dec. 29, 1928, the loving daughter of the late Daniel Roger Grossnickle and Carrie Toms Grossnickle. Erma was a graduate of Frederick High School, Class of 1947. She was a member of Frederick Church of the Brethren. Before her marriage she was an active member of Edgewood Church of the Brethren in New Windsor. She retired from FCPS as the cafeteria manager at Yellow Springs Elementary School. She was a dedicated wife, and a mother that cherished time with her family. Her joy was time spent with her grandchildren and her great-grandson Finn. Erma enjoyed playing the piano, singing hymns and discussing family genealogy.
She will be remembered by her daughter, Teresa Saylor, daughter-in-law Donna Saylor, her grandson Shane Saylor & fiance Mallory Krepps and their son Finn, granddaughter ShaLeigh Saylor & husband Eric Hobbs. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Rogerlee Grossnickle & wife Ann, her in-laws Mrs. Jean Grossnickle, Betty and Robert "Bob" Bittner, Harry Stitely and Richard "Dick" Coats, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Erma was predeceased by her son, Danny Saylor, her sister, Nancy Black, her brother Arthur Grossnickle, an infant brother Maynard Atlee, and a dear family friend, Helen Smith Leatherman.
The family would like to acknowledge the care and compassion provided by Dr. Jennifer Cancino and the staff of Hospice of Frederick County.
Services will be held privately. Floral tributes are welcome; florists may contact Resthaven Funeral Services for delivery information.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019