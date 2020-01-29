|
Elder Erminie Ruth Wars, 69, of Frederick, MD, was called home on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Erminie was born
Nov. 17, 1950 to Charles Robert Wars, Sr. and the late Edith Leakins Wars.
Erminie was educated in the Frederick County Public School system, graduating from Frederick High School in 1968. She received her B.S. Degree and Masters equivalent in Early Childhood Education at Morgan State University. She was a highly skilled educator at New Market Elementary School. In 2003, she retired after 32 years of dedicated service.
She loved her family and ministering the Word of God. She showed it in her many sacrifices and acts of kindness and generosity towards family, friends and others. She was a humble and faithful servant who was dedicated to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Erminie's viewing is on Sat., Feb. 1, 2020, at Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick from 11:30-12:00. Family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. The funeral service begins at 1 p.m. Interment is at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020