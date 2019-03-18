Home

Ernest Wayne Brizendine CW4 USA "Briz" Ret.

Born in Du Quoin, IL, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 12. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty D. Brizendine. Survived by his loving and devoted daughters Donna DeCosta (Russell), Sandra DeWitt (Daniel), Debra Gundaker (Walter), Mary Goenner, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

1948 graduate of Western HS Washington, DC. All High and All Metro basketball player of the year. Brought mid-western basketball to the Washington DC area. Graduate of the Ben Franklin University (now part of GWU School of Accounting). Past trustee, elder and treasurer of Herman Presbyterian Church. Past secretary/treasurer of the 260th Artillery Association.

Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or a .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
