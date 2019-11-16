Home

Services
Lindsey Funeral Home
219 North Main Street
Rural Retreat, VA 24368 0000
(276) 686-5112
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the residence of his sister, Martha Hagy
1139 Cedar Springs Rd
Rural Retreat, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
219 North Main Street
Rural Retreat, VA 24368 0000
Ervin Hagy

Ervin Hagy Obituary
Ervin Henry Hagy, age 80 of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Shelby Martin Hagy and Ruth Marie Stowers Hagy.

He is survived by his special companion, Debbie Cromwell of the home; 2nd wife, Genny Hagy of Cedar Springs, VA; children, Jeffrey Hagy and companion Benita VanAntwerp, Jamey and Sharon Hagy all of Wytheville, VA, Joni and Channing Herrell of Keedysville, MD; grandchildren, Vince and Kaitlyn Hagy, Nick Hagy, Anna Hagy, Levi and Jessica Hagy; great-grandchildren, Niles and Waylon Hagy; brothers, Robert and Nina Hagy of Rural Retreat, VA, James and Theresa Hagy of Frederick, MD; sisters, Anna Mae and Stuart Burton of Bedford, IN, Ethel and Maston Parks of Sugar Grove, VA, Mary Martha Hagy of Rural Retreat, Marie and Chester Wyman of Chesapeake, VA; several nieces and nephew also survive.

Funeral services will be held 7:00 P.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with Rev. Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until service time. Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Martha Hagy at 1139 Cedar Springs Rd, Rural Retreat, VA 24368 at any time.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, VA is serving the Hagy family. Online condolences May be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Nov. 16, 2019
