Estelle M. Barnhart, age 92, passed away peacefully April 1, 2019. She was born on October 25, 1926 in Lovettsville, VA to the late George and Welbie Piper. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1944 and was married to the late Damon L. Barnhart in 1945.



Throughout her professional life, she was employed as a secretary. Her most memorable job was an an Administrative Assistant at American Satellite and later worked at Sam's Club. She loved working in her yard, tending her flowers and fish pond. She also enjoyed portrait painting.



She is survived by three children, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, George Herman Piper, of Boonsboro and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in 2013 by her daughter, Kimberly Barnhart.



She was laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens on April 5, 2019, with a graveside service conducted by Dave Journiette. She is fondly remembered as "an elegant little lady". Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 1 to May 3, 2019