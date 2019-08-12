|
Ms. Esther L. Crummitt, 65, of Frederick, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born March 8, 1954 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Crummitt Jr. and Catherine Fitze Crummitt.
She is survived by her siblings, Joanne Drury (Robert), Peggy Jean Drury, Mary Poling (Mark), Dewey Crummitt III and David Crummitt, numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7pm, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick. The funeral service will be at 10am, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 9411 Baltimore Road, Frederick, MD 21704.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019