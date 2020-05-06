Esther Marie Proffitt was called home to be with her heavenly father on April 23, 2020 at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital, Rockville, Maryland. She was born October 13, 1941 in Derwood Maryland to parents Charles Sr. and Goldie Higgins who precede her.



She was the wife of Claude Proffitt, Sr. who precedes her, mother to Brenda Proffitt of Gaithersburg and Claude Eddie Proffitt, Jr, also of Gaithersburg, and sister to Charles Higgins, Jr., Joseph Higgins, both who precede her, Mary Hall of Georgia, and Jesse Higgins of Frederick, Maryland. Nieces, Cindy Mitchum, Georgia, Darleen Hendley, Georgia, Suzanne Hogeboom, Odenton, Maryland, and nephew James Proffitt, Jr. of Monrovia, Maryland.



Esther was a resident of Gaithersburg. She was kind hearted and would always be there if you needed help. She was loved and will be missed by family, many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral arrangements private.



