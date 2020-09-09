Estrid passed away peacefully at home in Myersville, MD on August 27, 2020. Estrid was born in Helsinge, Denmark on Sept 27, 1939. She and her family The Hansen's were living in Denmark, when the German's invaded. After the war the family boarded a boat headed for the United States, in 1949. The Hansen family, with four children, Eda, Rolf, Estrid and Ingrid, immigrated, and lived in Bethesda, MD. Estrid graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School. Estrid Married John Sherrod Harrell Jr in 1958. And have enjoyed more than 61 yrs of marriage. They have two fine children, Eva Marie Harrell and John Sherrod Harrell III. Estrid has three handsome grandsons, Jacob, Bryan, and Joe. Estrid has many nephews and nieces too many to mention. And, other relatives and friends. Estrid loved the outdoors, gardening, swimming, fishing, biking, camping, walking and traveling. Visiting most National Parks, Canadian Parks, Alaska twice, Mexico, all of Scandinavia, Europe, Iceland and the Caribbean Islands many times as she loved to snorkel. Estrid has many fun filled memories. When Estrid's children were in Damascus High School she went to work at Bureau of Standards (NIST) , and later at the National Institute of Health (NIH). Estrid stopped working in 1991 when her husband John, Retired. No services are scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made in Estrid's name to Frederick Rescue Mission in Frederick, MD or Hospice of Frederick, MD



