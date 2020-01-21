|
|
Miss Ethel M. Angleberger, 98, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Doey's Hospice House in Hagerstown. Born in Braddock Heights, on October 9, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Harry E. and Emma V. Crampton Angleberger.
Ethel was retired after over 17 years with Frederick County Public Schools in the finance department and also worked for Dairy Maid Dairy, in the finance office, and her first work experience was at the Hosiery. She was a long time member of the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ.
Surviving are her nephews; M. Wayne Angleberger and wife Mary Ann, Steve Angleberger and wife Kathy, and Michael E. Angleberger and wife Jane, and great nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Richard E., Millard C. and Preston D. Angleberger, one niece, Joyce M. Angleberger.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, with the family recieving one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020