Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Angleberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Angleberger


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Angleberger Obituary
Miss Ethel M. Angleberger, 98, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Doey's Hospice House in Hagerstown. Born in Braddock Heights, on October 9, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Harry E. and Emma V. Crampton Angleberger.

Ethel was retired after over 17 years with Frederick County Public Schools in the finance department and also worked for Dairy Maid Dairy, in the finance office, and her first work experience was at the Hosiery. She was a long time member of the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ.

Surviving are her nephews; M. Wayne Angleberger and wife Mary Ann, Steve Angleberger and wife Kathy, and Michael E. Angleberger and wife Jane, and great nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Richard E., Millard C. and Preston D. Angleberger, one niece, Joyce M. Angleberger.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, with the family recieving one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -