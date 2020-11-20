Mrs. Ethel Bell Crone, 85, of Frederick MD, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Vindabona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the beloved wife ofRoscoe H. Crone for more than sixty-four years. Born August 5, 1935 in Ijamsville MD, she was the daughter of the late Orman T. and Viola Wright Bell.On January 12, 1956, she married Roscoe Crone and they settled in Frederick MD where they enjoyed raising their two boys, camping, and traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada. Mrs. Crone was retired from Frederick County Board of Education where she worked many years as a secretary; after retiring she worked as a school bus aide for Frederick County Public Schools. She was a member of Braddock Lutheran Church.In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons: Michael Crone and wife Pam of Jefferson, MD and Daniel Crone and wife Julie of Braddock Heights, MD. Surviving in addition to her sons are grandchildren: Emily Mooney and husband Kyle, Paul Crone and wife Jill, Tyler Crone and wife Tristen, and Michele Crone: four great-grandchildren: Stella Mooney, Wade Mooney, Adeline Crone, and Johanna Crone. She is also survived by her sister Faye (Jack) Favilla as well as several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Bell Culler, and three brothers:Garland Bell, Charles Bell, and Arlington Bell, and two nieces: Barbara Culler and Andi Freespirit.Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum, 515 S Market St, Frederick, MD 21701 at 11:00 AM. In Lieu of flowers family request donations in her name to the Braddock Lutheran Church, 6938 N Clifton Rd, Frederick, MD 21702. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face masks will be required.