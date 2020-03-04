Home

Ethel Mae Daugherty


1935 - 2020
Ethel Mae Daugherty Obituary
Ethel Mae Daugherty died March 2, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born September 17, 1935 to Oliver and Anna Hoffman in New Market, MD.

She is survived by husband, Edward Daugherty of Frederick; daughter Melanie Magamoll (Jim) of Anthony, FL; brother Oliver Hoffman, Thurmont, MD; sisters Betty Fleming, Monrovia, MD and Sally Grimes of Reisterstown, MD, along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kathleen Rew.

Ethel graduated from Frederick High School. Following graduation, she moved to Howard County where she worked at Dolly's Sub Shop in Ellicott City and Ernie's in Lisbon. She moved to Frederick in 1976 and worked as a certified nursing assistant until her retirement in 2004.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
