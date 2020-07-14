Ethel Mae "Me-Maw" Eyler, 87, of Walkersville, passed from this life on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Glade Valley Center. She was the wife of the late Tony Eyler. Born on October 17, 1932, in Frederick, she was the daughter of Harry Wood and Jessie Catherine (Eyler) Wood.
Mae loved Basset Hounds, having owned three: Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Roscoe.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Mae Weddle and her husband Oliver; a granddaughter, Jessie Capanoo and husband Christopher; great-grandchildren: Faith Capanoo, Emily Capanoo and Madison Capanoo as well as a nephew, Larry Kling. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: John Wood, Maryellen Albaugh and Bessie Kling.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 40 Fulton Avenue, Walkersville, and on Friday, July 17 from 10:00 to 11:00 am. A funeral service will take place on Friday, July 17 at 11:00 am, in the chapel of the funeral home, Pastor Chad Weddle officiating. Interment will be at Glade Cemetery.
