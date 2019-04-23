Eugene Adams Keeney passed from this life on April 14, 2019, after living a full and blessed life to the age of 95. Gene Keeney resided in Rockville, Maryland and had a farm for many years in Myersville. Gene was born in Queens, New York, on September 20, 1923, to Victoria Adamenas Kuehne / Goodman / Fiffick and Henry Kuehne.



He earned his undergraduate and law degrees from New York University, and went on to have a highly successful career as a labor law attorney and trade association executive.



Gene was married to Ruth Goodwin for 40 years, and then to Elizabeth Kingsley for 20 years. He was blessed to have had 5 children and is survived by them as well as their wives and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A funeral Mass and a memorial reception will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church (Rockville, MD) on April 27, beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to . Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019