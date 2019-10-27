|
|
Eugene David Althoff, 68, of Thurmont, Maryland, peacefully passed from this life on Friday, October 25, 2019, at his home in Thurmont, MD, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Rebecca Ann Althoff for 33 years.
Born on October 10, 1951, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Eugene Freddie and Janet (Fry) Althoff.
Dave was the first graduating class out of Catoctin High in 1969. He pitched for the high school baseball team where he established a reputation as one of the best. Some of Dave's jobs included working for Angel's Restaurant in Thurmont, MD, and Bucheimer leather company in Frederick, MD, before going to work for Moore/RR Donnelley in Thurmont, MD. He retired in 2014. Dave enjoyed everything about the sport of baseball. Along with being a Little League coach, he was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan. One of the things that Dave loved the most was taking his children to Orioles games at Camden Yards. Sharing those games with his sons and daughter was his passion. He was also a proud lifetime member of Blue Ridge Sportsmen's Association where he shared his love of target shooting with his children. Dave also diversified his interests in the outdoors to gardening; he would decorate his home with beautiful flowers and hanging pots and grow fresh vegetables in his garden. Dave took great pride in his country and proudly served in the U.S. Army. Out of all his passions, the greatest enjoyment Dave had in life was spending time at home with his family.
Dave is survived by his wife Rebecca (Twigg) Althoff, two sons, Matthew David Althoff and Mitchell Alan Althoff and wife Kelsey Althoff, and his daughter, Kara Anne Althoff. He is also survived by his mother, Janet M. Trimble, two sisters, Sharon Gilliam and husband Gary, and Bobbie (Trimble) Thibault and husband Scott Thibault. He will be remembered by his brothers-in-law, Jim Twigg and wife Lisa, and Danny Twigg and wife Joni, along with his nieces and nephews, Sean Gilliam, Lauren Edmonston, Scott Thibault, Heather Burke, Mindy Dingle and Tyler Twigg.
The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 2-4:00 P.M. and 6-8:00 P.M., where a celebration of Dave's life journey will take place on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Clyde Morsberger will officiate.
Interment will be at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Thurmont, MD.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019