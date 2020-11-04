1/1
Eugene "Gene" Drennen
1927 - 2020
Eugene Garland "Gene"Drennen, 93, Sharpsburg died Monday November 2, 2020 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown. He was the husband of Martha Stroup Drennen and they were married 63 years.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 18, 1927 he was a son of the late Basil Underwood and Dola Caulkins Drennen.

He was employed as an estimator with AS Johnson in Clinton, MD until his retirement. Gene was a 69 year member of the AF &A Masons, was a lifetime member of Lodge #34 in the District, secretary of Antietam Lodge in Keedysville and also a member of Medairy Lodge #140 in Williamsport. He was also a Navy veteran of WW II.

He was an avid hunter, loved fishing, taking care of his lawn and reading. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Surviving besides his wife are two sons Charles Drennen and wife Cara and Robert Drennen and and Michael Kelly, grandson Benjamin and wife Lexis.

He was predeceased by siblings Lawrence, Marie, C. H., Eileen, and twin brother Edward and grandson John Drennen.

Services will be private with Pastor Karen Grossnickle officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Sharpsburg Ambulance Service.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
