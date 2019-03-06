|
|
Eugene (Gene) Everette Purkey, 76 of Damascus, MD died Friday, March 1, 2019.
Born in Brookville, MD he was the son of the late Lones W. and Helen M.(Simms) Purkey. He is survived by his children, Janice (Paul) Davis, Brian (Debbie) Purkey and Paul (Kasey) Purkey, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Gene was companion to Carol Lombardo and her children, Adrienne (Andre) Gondouin, Mike (Jacki) Gvozdich and Grant (Molly) Gvozdich.
In addition, Gene is survived by a sister, Joyce Purkey, three brothers, Robert Purkey, Wayne Purkey, Lonnie Purkey, predeceased by a sister Shirley Kerr and brother James Purkey.
A kind, loving and caring man who enjoyed working in his shop and helping family and friends with endless projects and repairs. Gene was a talented and skilled craftsman who enjoyed the challenge of designing and building. We all have that one last thing that he never finished to remember him by.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019