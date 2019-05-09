Eugene Grove Sappington passed away on May 6, 2019 in his Hagerstown home with the love of his life, Jane Peeples Sappington, by his side. Gene was born on July 17, 1935 to Mr. Richard Frances and Grace Sappington in Washington, DC and grew up with his brothers, Frances, Sidney, and Joseph Sappington. He had an eclectic and varied career path. Gene graduated from culinary arts school and began managing the restaurant of his family-run motel. Then he transitioned to owning and managing his family business of Sappington Country Hams, a fixture at the Frederick County Fairgrounds Farmer's Market for decades. He was a founding owner of Frederick Antiques Emporium on Patrick Street through the 1980s until he embarked on a new adventure in the 1990s by becoming a realtor and broker. Later in his life he purchased and revitalized Benjamin Art Gallery in Hagerstown, MD.



Upon retirement, Gene enjoyed traveling with Jane, learning new topics, selling antiques on eBay, and socializing with friends and family. Gene's automatic and nearly compulsive response of "no" to nearly all questions was easily pushed aside by his kind, gentle, patient, dedicated, and loyal personality. He loved his five children including Eugene, Janet, Michael, Ann (Utermahlen), and Chris Sappington and their spouses (when applicable), as well as his stepchildren John Middlebrook, Tara Middlebrook Scheck, and Molly Middlebrook Amos and their spouses. He also loved his ever expanding family of 19 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.



Before "word art" became an Etsy sensation, Gene adorned his office with the quote "Happiness is being married to your best friend." Most of us may only wish for a love as true as Jane and Gene's. A "celebration of life" is taking place on Sunday, May 19 at Emerald Pointe Clubhouse at 19402 Sapphire Dr., Hagerstown with a program beginning at 3:00 PM. Donations to Washington County Hospice are being requested in lieu of flowers or other gifts. As Jane says "Gene was the sweetest man." It is a simple statement but oh so true. You are welcome to join us where we share our memories of Gene. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 9 to May 10, 2019