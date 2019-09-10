|
Eugene Thomas Stone, Sr., 93, of Dickerson, MD passed away on September 7, 2019.
Born on September 9, 1925, in Germantown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Charles F., Sr. and Mary L. Stone.
Eugene is survived by his two sons, Charles L. Stone and wife Carol of Gaithersburg, MD, Martin E. Stone of Dickerson, MD; one grandchild, Michele Durham of Ruckersville, VA; two great grandchildren, Sidney Durham, Court Durham of Ruckersville, VA.
Eugene was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy L. Donaldson; second wife, Nancy R. Hartley; one son, Eugene "Tommy" T. Stone, Jr.; one sister, Eleanor Morrell, and four brothers, Francis Stone, Charles Stone, Jr., Luther Stone and Robert Stone.
Eugene was a member of the American Legion Post 171 in Damascus, MD.
