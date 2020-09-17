Eugene Wayne Warrenfeltz, 82 of Frederick, died Wednesday September 16, 2020 at his home. Born July 15, 1938 in Walkersville he was the son of the late Foster Marion Warrenfeltz and Gail Ramsburg Warrenfeltz. He was the husband of Dorothy Coleman Warrenfeltz, his wife of 54 years.
He was a 1956 graduate of Walkersville High School and a member of the American Legion Post 282 in Woodsboro. Eugene was a member of Frederick Church of the Brethren. Early in life he worked for the Frederick News Post and Moore Business Forms, then he moved into sales with Frederick Produce Co., Shenandoah Foods and other food service businesses, before retiring.
He enjoyed gardening, car shows, traveling, bowling, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are daughter Lori Ann Durwar of Stevensville, MD, son Steven E. Warrenfeltz of Frederick, grandson Eric Lewis of Charleston, SC., and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers Markwood, Bernard, Paul and Kenneth Warrenfeltz, sisters Edith Cramer, Louise Zimmerman, and Anna Katherine Landis.
The family will receive friends Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in funeral home at any one time will be in effect.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Uniontown with Pastor Tim Shatzer officiating. Anyone wanting to process to the cemetery may meet at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 - 10:30 a.m. The procession will leave promptly at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21701 or Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick, MD 21701.
