1/1
Eugene W. Warrenfeltz
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Wayne Warrenfeltz, 82 of Frederick, died Wednesday September 16, 2020 at his home. Born July 15, 1938 in Walkersville he was the son of the late Foster Marion Warrenfeltz and Gail Ramsburg Warrenfeltz. He was the husband of Dorothy Coleman Warrenfeltz, his wife of 54 years.

He was a 1956 graduate of Walkersville High School and a member of the American Legion Post 282 in Woodsboro. Eugene was a member of Frederick Church of the Brethren. Early in life he worked for the Frederick News Post and Moore Business Forms, then he moved into sales with Frederick Produce Co., Shenandoah Foods and other food service businesses, before retiring.

He enjoyed gardening, car shows, traveling, bowling, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are daughter Lori Ann Durwar of Stevensville, MD, son Steven E. Warrenfeltz of Frederick, grandson Eric Lewis of Charleston, SC., and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by brothers Markwood, Bernard, Paul and Kenneth Warrenfeltz, sisters Edith Cramer, Louise Zimmerman, and Anna Katherine Landis.

The family will receive friends Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in funeral home at any one time will be in effect.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Uniontown with Pastor Tim Shatzer officiating. Anyone wanting to process to the cemetery may meet at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 - 10:30 a.m. The procession will leave promptly at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21701 or Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick, MD 21701.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
(301) 845-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartzler Funeral Home Woodsboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved