Eugenia "Jeannie" Linthicum Mullinix, age 75, of Damascus, Maryland went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold Boyer Mullinix. Jeannie was an amazing, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was an Angel to anyone in need; continued to visit and deliver baked goods and soups to shut-ins and neighbors until she physically could not do it anymore.
Born September 2, 1944 in Frederick, Jeannie was a daughter of the late Edwin and Eileen Cline Linthicum. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1962; was a secretary at Suburban Hospital, delinquency counselor at Montgomery County Teachers Federal Credit Union, a bookkeeper for F.E. Harrison and Sons, a contract worker at DOE, accountant assistant at Service Glass Inc., an aide with special education children for Montgomery County Board of Education, babysitter, and care giver. She had many church volunteer jobs: nursery teacher, education leader, VBS leader, Charge Treasurer, UMYF counselor, puppet ministry, and helped with many other activities.
She loved visiting church members that were in nursing homes and home bound, and being a member of the prayer group. Over the years she had many hobbies - dancing, bowling, drawing, painting, cake decorating, ceramics, crafts, and working in her flower beds and garden. She loved her Lord and Savior, family, Providence Methodist Church family, and friends.
Surviving are her two children: Deanna Clever and husband Gary, and Rodney Mullinix and wife Debbie. Five grandchildren: Marquis Hedrick/Caleb, Cheyenne Eyler/Hunter, Shane Clever, Jeffrey Mayer/Goundy, and Andrew Mayer. Two great grandchildren: Lillian Mayer and Camden Eyler; and anticipating the arrival of third great grandchild, Dawson Eyler. Also survived by her wonderful sister Anita Sue Kent/Steve; Sisters-in-law: Shirley Hartman, Ardean Watkins and Linda Beale; brother-in-law Ellis Mullinix; many nieces and nephews; cousin Robin Cline Mitchell; close friends Betty and Jerry Ward; and her mentor Lynwood Browning. She is preceded in death by granddaughter Angela Mayer Faddis; sister Edwina Harrison; brother-in-laws F.E. "Johnny" Harrison, Harvey Hartman, William Watkins, Bruce Beale; and sister-in-law Vada Mullinix.
Due to current CDC regulations, no viewing was held, and the family held a private graveside service. A memorial service and a celebration of Jeannie's life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Frederick County for the wonderful care of their mother. A special thanks to Ann, mom's hospice nurse who mom loved dearly; and to the family caregivers: Christie, Sara, Kelly, Betty, Mary Ellen, Teresa, Nancy, Sandy, and Joyce for assisting with her care, allowing her to remain in the comfort of her own home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Providence United Methodist Church, 3710 Kemptown Church Road Monrovia, MD 21771. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020