Eunice Stottlemyer
1947 - 2020
Eunice Fay Stottlemyer, age 73, of Hedgesville, WV, died unexpectedly Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home. Born January 13, 1947 in Johnsville, she was the daughter of the late David and Lillie Weddle Grimes. She was the wife of Ronald L. Stottlemyer.

In her younger years Eunice was a Girl Scout leader and volunteered with the Brethren Volunteer Service program based in New Windsor. She worked as a hairdresser and then was employed in card services with Chase Bank of Frederick. She was a former member of Beaver Dam Church of the Brethren, enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint and watching Hallmark Christmas movies.

She is also survived by sisters, Bonnie Dodson and husband Robert of Mt. Airy and Maxine VanStaten of Asheville, NC; brother, Robert Grimes of Johnsville and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister, Carol Moxley and brothers, Wayne Grimes and infant Ralph Grimes.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 24 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, with Pastor Greg Quintrell, of Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, officiating. Wearing masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home will be in effect.

Private interment will be in Beaver Dam Cemetery.

You are invited to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hartzler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
