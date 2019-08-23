Home

Eva C. "Cookie" Foster

Eva C. "Cookie" Foster Obituary
Entered the Kingdom of Heaven August 21, 2019 at sunset. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald O. Foster, her son, Donald Lee Foster; her parents, Violet and James Taylor. She was the eldest of eight children; the late James Taylor, Preston Taylor, Doris Pollen, Nancy Reed, June Taylor and Tammy Shelhorse. Eva is survived by her daughter, Donna Marie Lyon, son-in-law Daniel; and daughter-in-law, Marilyn L. Foster. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and cherished by dozens of nieces and nephews and their children. The memorial service will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 119 No. Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD. Interment will be at Forest Oak Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Grace UMC. Charitable gifts may be given in Eva C. Foster's name to Grace UMC or to . Please sign the guestbook at: www.DeVolFuneralHome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019
