|
|
Entered the Kingdom of Heaven August 21, 2019 at sunset. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald O. Foster, her son, Donald Lee Foster; her parents, Violet and James Taylor. She was the eldest of eight children; the late James Taylor, Preston Taylor, Doris Pollen, Nancy Reed, June Taylor and Tammy Shelhorse. Eva is survived by her daughter, Donna Marie Lyon, son-in-law Daniel; and daughter-in-law, Marilyn L. Foster. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and cherished by dozens of nieces and nephews and their children. The memorial service will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 119 No. Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD. Interment will be at Forest Oak Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Grace UMC. Charitable gifts may be given in Eva C. Foster's name to Grace UMC or to . Please sign the guestbook at: www.DeVolFuneralHome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019