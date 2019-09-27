|
On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Eva Elizabeth Kinsey, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away at the age of 86.
Eva was born on February 14, 1933, in Jefferson, Maryland, and was the youngest of eleven children. She was an avid quilter, gardener, bird watcher and craft enthusiast.
Her grandsons were lugged on many stealth missions to find and gather wild flowers along the roadside to help create floral wreaths. Eva worked for several employers during her career including American Optical, The Hosiery, Cigar Factory and retired from AirPax.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick N. and Ida Catherine Ramsburg and husband of 43 years, Norman Edward Kinsey, Jr. Her three brothers, Edward and wife Mary, Melvin and wife Violet and Frederick Hayes Ramsburg and sisters, Edna and Harry King, Ida and Raymond Ahalt, Mary and Homer Mercer, Mamie Bell, Pauline Lawson, Florence May and Dave Roberts and sister Elsie.
Eva leaves behind two daughters, Patti and son-in-law John Grove and Bonnie Kinsey and partner Tish Frederick. She also leaves behind three grandchildren; Joshua Grove, Daniel Grove and wife Jodie and Aaron Grove, and four great grandchildren; Madalynn, Jackson, Colton and Julianne as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Also a special neighbor and friend, Phyllis Hilburn.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4-7pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10am, Pastor Peter Myers will be officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019