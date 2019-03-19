Evelyn Frances Biser, 90, a lifelong resident of Middletown, died Sunday March 17, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Hagerstown. She was the wife of the late Floyd L. Biser.



Born in Middletown on October 7, 1928 she was the daughter of the late George and Grace Ahalt Miller. She was employed in her earlier years with Gates Variety Store in Middletown and retired as a clerk from the United States Postal Service in Braddock Heights. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown, was an avid quilter, enjoyed making Sunday dinners for her family and baking kinklings.



She is survived her step-son Tim Biser (Cammy) of Smithsburg, grandchildren Bryan Wiles of Middletown, Jeff Poffinberger of Costa Rica, Jennifer Rosenbaum (Jason) of Poolesville,Jay Poffinberger of Keedysville, Megan Biser of Charles Town, WV, Courtney Shaff(Ashley) of Smithsburg, Tyler Adkins (Martina) of Emmitsburg, Tori Biser of Smithsburg; great-grandchldren Maya Rosenbaum, Van Rosenbaum, Beni Jean Poffinberger, Emily Poffinberger, Harper Poffinberger, Jacob Wiles, Cody Wiles



She was predeceased by her son Jerry Poffinberger and her brother Donald "Jeff" Miller.



The family will receive friends on Thursday March 21 from 6 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Friday March 22 from the funeral home. Rev. Ron Reaves will officiate. Interment will be made in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742 or to the Middletown Volunteer Fire Co., POB 322, Middletown, MSD 21769



Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019