Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Evelyn Fisher


1954 - 2019
Evelyn Fisher Obituary
Evelyn Fisher, long time resident of Frederick, passed away on October 23rd, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

Born in 1954, she is the daughter of the late, Carl Thomas Sr and Margaret Thomas. She is a former member of Job's Daughter International, Girl Scouts, and a Frederick High School Cheerleader.

Evelyn attended Frostburg University in 1972-1973, where she studied Education. She eventually found her way to working at Roy Jorgensen Associates of Buckeystown, MD.

Evelyn spent her days supporting her children and in her last days she enjoyed putting puzzles together and following tennis as it traveled around the globe. She also loved working in her yard and ensured that every year it bloomed to its fullest glory. Her favorite was her Japanese Maple tree that decorates the backyard of her long time Frederick home.

She is survived by her two children Mark Fisher III, of Baltimore, MD and Katelyn Payne of Mesa, AZ; her beloved granddaughter, Lillian Wolf; her brother Carl Thomas Jr.; and her sister Emily Baker.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the Greater DC Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1800 M St., Northwest, Suite B 50 N, Washington, DC 20036.

All services will be private.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, and Stauffer Crematory, Inc. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
