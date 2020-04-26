|
The gentle soul of Evelyn Marie (Downs) Hawley, 73, passed peacefully
into the arms of the Lord on April 17, 2020, at Country Meadows in
Frederick, Maryland, after succumbing to coronavirus disease 2019
(COVID-19).
Born February 4, 1947 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of
Elmer Downs and Frances (Goodwin) Downs. She was united in
marriage for 43 years to Bob Hawley. Evelyn graduated from
Immaculata High School, Washington, D.C., class of 1965, and attended
Seton Hill College, Greensburg, PA, graduating in 1969. Shortly
thereafter she earned a Master's degree in Reading. She then earned a
Master of Science degree in Special Education from Johns Hopkins University in 1997.
Her career was in elementary and special education in Prince Georges, Montgomery and
Frederick counties in Maryland. She retired from the Frederick County, Maryland, Public School
system in June of 2009.
Evie was a generous, selfless, thoughtful, patient and kind person throughout her life. Her faith
and perseverance gave her the strength to overcome the adversities she had to bear. She made
many friends. She truly loved keeping in touch and gathering with family, fellow teachers and
dear neighborhood friends. She so much enjoyed sewing for family members and for Project
Linus, providing homemade blankets to children in need at the Baltimore Child Abuse Center.
Together, Bob and Evelyn enjoyed the precious times with their family and grandchildren.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Pamela Ann Rampolla, Karen Deanna Hawley and Eileen
Denise Rizzo, 8 grandchildren (Stephen, Meghan and Sean Rampolla, Anna and Caleb Houck,
and Catherine, Dominic and Caroline Rizzo), sisters Elaine Dyer and Norine Downs, many
nieces and nephews and brother-in-law Bill LaBianca. She was preceded in death by her sister
Alice Nieman.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Frederick Health Hospital and Country
Meadows and countless others for their compassionate care.
Cremation Services are being handled by Resthaven Funeral Services. A Celebration of Life
service for Evelyn will be held at a later date due to current restrictions. Expressions of sympathy
may be shared with the family at www.resthaven.us. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can
be made in Evelyn's name to Project Linus, either online at www.projectlinus.org or mailed to
2440 Harvey Gummel Road, Hampstead, MD 21074.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020