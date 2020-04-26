Home

Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Evelyn Hawley


1947 - 2020
Evelyn Hawley Obituary
The gentle soul of Evelyn Marie (Downs) Hawley, 73, passed peacefully

into the arms of the Lord on April 17, 2020, at Country Meadows in

Frederick, Maryland, after succumbing to coronavirus disease 2019

(COVID-19).

Born February 4, 1947 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of

Elmer Downs and Frances (Goodwin) Downs. She was united in

marriage for 43 years to Bob Hawley. Evelyn graduated from

Immaculata High School, Washington, D.C., class of 1965, and attended

Seton Hill College, Greensburg, PA, graduating in 1969. Shortly

thereafter she earned a Master's degree in Reading. She then earned a

Master of Science degree in Special Education from Johns Hopkins University in 1997.

Her career was in elementary and special education in Prince Georges, Montgomery and

Frederick counties in Maryland. She retired from the Frederick County, Maryland, Public School

system in June of 2009.

Evie was a generous, selfless, thoughtful, patient and kind person throughout her life. Her faith

and perseverance gave her the strength to overcome the adversities she had to bear. She made

many friends. She truly loved keeping in touch and gathering with family, fellow teachers and

dear neighborhood friends. She so much enjoyed sewing for family members and for Project

Linus, providing homemade blankets to children in need at the Baltimore Child Abuse Center.

Together, Bob and Evelyn enjoyed the precious times with their family and grandchildren.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Pamela Ann Rampolla, Karen Deanna Hawley and Eileen

Denise Rizzo, 8 grandchildren (Stephen, Meghan and Sean Rampolla, Anna and Caleb Houck,

and Catherine, Dominic and Caroline Rizzo), sisters Elaine Dyer and Norine Downs, many

nieces and nephews and brother-in-law Bill LaBianca. She was preceded in death by her sister

Alice Nieman.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Frederick Health Hospital and Country

Meadows and countless others for their compassionate care.

Cremation Services are being handled by Resthaven Funeral Services. A Celebration of Life

service for Evelyn will be held at a later date due to current restrictions. Expressions of sympathy

may be shared with the family at www.resthaven.us. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can

be made in Evelyn's name to Project Linus, either online at www.projectlinus.org or mailed to

2440 Harvey Gummel Road, Hampstead, MD 21074.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020
