Evelyn L. Holt, 76, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Benjamin Holt for 50 + years.
Born on February 17, 1943, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Alta Hubbard.
Evelyn was a 1961 graduate of Frederick High School.
She is survived by her four children Debra Holt and granddaughter Shannon Grossnickle, Charlene Lamb and husband Tim and granddaughter Jessica Gallion and husband Matt and grandsons Timmy Lamb, Jr. and Trey Lamb, son Charles Holt and wife Kathy, grandson Kyle Holt and granddaughter's Tanya Donato and husband Will and Kim Highlands and husband Ryan and Terry Holt and grandson's Chris Holt and Shane Holt; 12 great grandchildren and one expecting in September.
A celebration of Evelyn's life journey will take place Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 4pm at Mountain View Ministries Church of God, 103 Apples Church Rd., Thurmont, MD 21788.
Pastor Jeff Shaw will officiate.
Interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2019