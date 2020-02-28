Home

Evelyn Lousie Shelhorse LosCalzo


1927 - 2020
Evelyn Lousie Shelhorse LosCalzo Obituary
Evelyn Louise Shelhorse LosCalzo, 93, of Frederick, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was the loving wife of Rocco J. LosCalzo, her husband of 35 years.

Born on February 8, 1927, in Damascus, MD, she was the daughter of the late Claude Brandenburg and Mary Spurrier Brandenburg.

Evelyn loved to dance, travel, entertain friends and family. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards, decorating her home and was very active in her church.

She also managed Melart Jewelers for over 20 years and was the first female to be the President of the 7th Street Merchant Association.

She lived in Bonita Springs, Florida for 35 years until she returned to Frederick in 2013 to be closer with her family.

She is survived by her children, Barbara (Bill) Monath, Linda (Randy) Renner and John B. (Robin) Shelhorse; grandchildren, Dawn Cole, Tonya Beans, Dalis Albaugh, Olivia Davis, Kristen Dudzik. She is also survived by 13 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by siblings, Rodney Brandenburg, Lorraine Watkins and Mary McIntosh and grandchild, Jordan Hopkins.

The family wishes to thank Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center, the memory care unit for the care and love they showed their mother. They would like to also acknowledge the staff at Somerford Assistant Living for their dedication and thoughtfulness while their mom was in their care.

Services and interment with family will be held privately at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
