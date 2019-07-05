Mrs. Evelyn Mae Arnold Hickman, 86, of Columbia, Missouri, died on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, at Lenoir Woods Retirement Community, in Columbia, Missouri, where she had been living for the last several years.



Born May 30, 1933, in Mahaska County, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Herbert and Opal Fern (Chadwick) Arnold. She graduated from Hedrick High School in 1951, where she was an athlete in the days of women's 6-on-6 basketball, playing forward with a wicked hook shot! She went to Iowa State Teachers College to attain her teaching degree, then taught elementary school. On a summer break to Florida, she agreed to a blind date with a young pilot named Bob stationed near Moultrie, Georgia, who turned out to be the love of her life. She and Robert Louis Hickman were married in 1955, in Dover, Delaware. Through their years together, she went from being an Air Force wife to a supportive student wife at the University of Minnesota to an Army wife and enjoyed the adventure of it all. She loved telling stories of people they'd met and places they'd traveled. They first came to Frederick in 1972, and, they chose to retire in Frederick, where she remained after her husband's death in 2005, moving later to Missouri to be near her daughter. But, wherever she was in the world, she always considered herself an Iowa girl.



Genealogy was one of her passions and also was the impetus for learning how to use her computer. She was especially thrilled to discover that her own Arnold ancestors had settled in Frederick County some 250 years ago.



She is survived by her only child, Theresa Renee Hickman Mandy, husband David, and grandchildren Jillian Michelle Mandy and Trevor James Mandy, all of Columbia, Missouri; and a sister, Estella Rae Arnold, of Ottumwa, Iowa.



A private family service will be held at the time of her inurnment when she joins her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, hug someone you love and tell them so. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 5 to July 6, 2019