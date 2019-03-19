Evelyn Orndorff Best, 92, of Pleasant Valley passed away at her home with family by her side after a brief illness on March 18, 2019. She was the wife of Lee H. Best. Born in Brunswick, Maryland on January 30, 1927, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Clyde R. Orndorff and Beulah M. (Halley) Orndorff.



Evelyn was a 1944 graduate of Brunswick High School. She was a member of the former Rosemont Alliance Church where she served for over 30 years in various roles including Sunday School teacher, deaconess, board member, pianist, and organist. She was retired from Marken and Bielfeld, Inc., of Frederick, Maryland where she worked as a bookkeeper.



In addition to her husband, Evelyn is survived by two sons, Gary Best and wife, Ellie, of Brunswick, and Larry Best and wife, Carolyn, of Jefferson; six grandchildren, Steven Best (Amanda) of Hedgesville, WV; Alan Best of Petersville, MD; Julie Best (David Miller, Sr.) of Middleway, WV; Tommy Best (Martina) of Falling Waters, WV; Danny Best (Kaitlin Moser) of Hedgesville, WV; and Sarah Best of Jefferson, MD; and three great-grandchildren, David Miller, Jr., of Middleway, WV; and Sophie and Andrew Best of Hedgesville, WV. She is also survived by a sister, Eileen Houlihan of Binghamton, NY; two brothers, Clyde (Beisel) Orndorff of Brunswick, MD, and Bernie Orndorff of Lovettsville, VA; and several nieces and nephews.



Evelyn was predeceased by brothers, Gilbert (Gig) Orndorff of Ellicott City, MD; and David (Davey) Orndorff of Hagerstown, MD.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sarah Best whose loving care and attention helped make her grandmother's final hours on earth peaceful and comfortable, and to Hospice Nurse Stacey Soto whose compassionate care and professional support helped us through a very difficult time.



The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22 from the funeral home.



Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Lovettsville.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of Washington County.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019