> Evelyn Louise Ridgley Reynolds, 100, passed away March 29, 2020 at her home in Frederick after a brief illness. She was the wife of Harry Richard Reynolds who predeceased her on July 6, 2008. They were married 66 years.
> Born August 12, 1919 in Montgomery County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Richard and Pearl Boyer Ridgley. She graduated from Frederick High School, class of 1937. Following high school, she was briefly employed by National Geographic, Washington, DC and was a homemaker all her married life. She was an excellent cook and baker.
> Evelyn was a long-time member of Central United Methodist Church where she served as communion steward, president and secretary of the United Methodist Women and also served as Key Woman and member-at-large for the Baltimore-Washington United Methodist Conference Board of Child Care. She was currently a member of Grace Trinity United Church of Christ, near Frederick. She was an avid reader her entire life.
> Evelyn is survived by 3 daughters, Charlene Jordan and husband Carl of Panama City, FL, Sharon Leatherman and husband Marion of Myersville, Donna Devilbiss and husband Robert of Westminster and 1 son, Dwight R. Reynolds and wife Jan of Woodsboro; 6 grandchildren, Joseph Kline III of Florida, Brian Kline (Andrea) of Houston, TX, Derek Reynolds (Missy) of Smithsburg, Kevin Leatherman (Jennie) of Wolfsville, Kelly Rumpf (Danny) of Keedysville and Adam Devilbiss of Littlestown, PA; 10 great grandchildren, Justin Reynolds (Jenn), Brittney Coe, Brandon, Cameron and Brian Kline, Lilly, Allison and Connor Rumpf,, Andrew and Paige Leatherman and great great grandson, Greyson Reynolds.
> She was predeceased by brothers, William Earl, Albert and Carlton Ridgley and sister, Nelva Mount. She was the last of her immediate family.
> The family wishes to express sincere appreciation for the excellent care and support from Visiting Angels, Hospice of Frederick, Partners in Care, Meals on Wheels and Mitzi's Senior Services.
> There will be a private graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Frederick, with Rev. Jerry Cline, pastor of Libertytown-Central United Methodist Church, officiating. A Celebration of Evelyn's Life will be held at a later date.
> Memorial donations may be made in Evelyn's name to Meals on Wheels of Frederick County, Senior Services Division, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick, MD 21702 or to Partners in Care, 5 Willowdale Dr. B1-4, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020