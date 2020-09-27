Evelyn Schade

Evelyn Rebecca Shade, 94, passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020 at Record Street Home. Born in Frederick on April 22, 1926, she was the daughter of the late William Osborne and Alma Gross Schade.Evelyn worked at Farmers and Mechanics Bank for over 33 years. She was a lifelong member of All Saints Episcopal Church.She is survived by her cousin John McLuckie and his family. She was preceded in death by sister Mary A. Quill and niece Alma Quill.Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11am on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, 107 West Main Street, Middletown. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Record Street Home, 115 Record Street, Frederick, MD, 21701.