Evelyn Yancy
1945 - 2020
Evelyn Yancy ,74, of Hagerstown, Maryland passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 31, 2020.

Evelyn was born in Caryville, Tennessee, October 22nd, 1945 and was preceded in death by her parents Lacy and Bethania Evans also of Caryville, Tennessee. On January 26th, 1964 she married Donald Yancy. They were married for 56 years and had 3 children Kimberly Cotterman and Husband Butch Cotterman of Wilmington, NC, Kellie Thompson-Weber and Husband BJ Weber of Berkeley Springs, WV, and Shaun Yancy of Hagerstown, Maryland. Evelyn was blessed with 6 grandchildren who meant the world to her, Chad Cotterman, Caleb Cotterman, Carah Cotterman, Ella Thompson, Eva Thompson, and Hailey Weber. Evelyn also had two great grandchildren Faith and Silas Cotterman. She was preceded in death by brother Leonard Evans, and sister JoAnn Leach and survived by sisters Mildred Hatmaker and Frankie Atkins and brother Marvin Evans. Evelyn enjoyed crocheting, cross stitch, and reading. She used her crocheting skills to be of service to others by donating baby blankets, hats, and booties to expectant military families.

The family will be welcoming visitors from 5 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at Donald B.Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Sharpsburg, Maryland and will be a private family service. Masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Washington county, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
