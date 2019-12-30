|
|
Evelyne (Evie) Arlene Timberlake (1940-2019) of Frederick, MD went home with the Lord peacefully on December 22, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years Bill Timberlake and her parents Paul & Mildred Miller.
Evie enjoyed being a Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Homemaker. She found joy in volunteering and felt it was her calling. Evie volunteered as Den Mother, Homeroom Mom, Sports Mom, Meals on Wheels, she was also a Eucharistic Minister and a lay Stephen's Minister. Evie was very active in Church and taught Sunday School for over 50 years and served in the prayer ministry since 1964 sending out cards and prayer requests. She has touched and changed the lives of so many people with her prayer ministry.
She is survived by her 4 Children; Bill Jr., Greg, Gary and Mark; her 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandsons; sisters, Barbara Abshire, Brenda Hoyle and brothers, Paul Miller and Greg Miller. She is also survived by her best friend for over 60 years Joyce Porter.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Frederick, Maryland in April. We will notify family and friends as soon as plans have been finalized. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Frederick County Hospice or .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019