Everett G. "Poppy" Runkles
On Sunday, June 28, 2020, Everett G. Runkles of Hanover, MD passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of 44 years to Dorothy Runkles. Loving father of Karen M. Scherr (David) and Timothy Runkles. Cherished brother of Iris Ogren. Devoted grandfather of Tanya Amigh, David Amigh, Brittany Runkles, and Erin Danowski. Great-grandfather of Donovan Vitorino and Laela Amigh. Everett is also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving family and friends.

Everett served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He also served as Commander at the VFW Post 8097 from 2002 to 2004.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10:00am until the start of a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 12 pm. Interment to follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
JUL
2
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
4107968024
