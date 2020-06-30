On Sunday, June 28, 2020, Everett G. Runkles of Hanover, MD passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of 44 years to Dorothy Runkles. Loving father of Karen M. Scherr (David) and Timothy Runkles. Cherished brother of Iris Ogren. Devoted grandfather of Tanya Amigh, David Amigh, Brittany Runkles, and Erin Danowski. Great-grandfather of Donovan Vitorino and Laela Amigh. Everett is also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving family and friends.



Everett served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He also served as Commander at the VFW Post 8097 from 2002 to 2004.



Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10:00am until the start of a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 12 pm. Interment to follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park.



