Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
View Map
Faye Keller


1950 - 2019
Faye Keller Obituary
Faye Regina Keller, 69, Middletown, ded unexpectedly on Monday September 9, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

she was the wife of Ronald L. Keller.

Born in Springs, PA on July 15, 1950 she was a daughter of the late Ellis and Mary Alice Durst Beitzel. She was the owner/operator of Perfect 10's accounting service and a member of the Springs Mennonite Church.

Surviving, besides her husband is one son Mitchell Amos (Kellie) Keller of Martinsburg, WV and siblings Marla (David) Haines of Salisbury, PA, Patricia (Joe) Deal of Philadelphia TN, Jack Beitzel of Meyersdale, PA and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son Sean Middleton and brother Bradley Beitzel.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com

Memorial services will be held 1 PM on Saturday September 21 from the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Steven Keller will officiate.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
