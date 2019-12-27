|
|
Fern A. Brown, 96 of Frederick, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. A life-long resident of Frederick County, she was the wife of the late George F. Brown. Fern was born May 21, 1923 to John W. Johnson and Maggie T. Johnson.
She attended school at Lincoln High School, and later received her GED in 1980. Mrs. Brown was a supervisor and later retired from Londontown Manufacturing in Boonsboro, MD. She was a member of International Community Church in Frederick and was a previous member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Knoxville, Maryland.
Fern enjoyed putting puzzles together, doing crosswords, being a homemaker, cooking, sewing, and gardening her plants and flowers. She was an avid reader and loved watching Westerns, The Waltons, Little House on The Prairie, The Price Is Right and Let's Make A Deal.
She is survived by sons: George Brown, Robert Brown (Marie), Harold Brown (Freda), James Brown, Ronald Brown, Donald "Tim" Brown (Mia) and daughters: Margaret Lee, Diane Thompson, and Angela Brown; 10 grandchildren: David Lee, Robin Brown, Stephanie Thompson, Robert Brown, Jr., James Brown, II (Natalie), Christopher Brown, Kamilah Brown Moran (Frank), Matthew Simmons (Christina), Drew Brown and Dillon Brown; 8 great-grandchildren: Tyler Lee, Torrey Lee, Camille Brown, Josie Brown, Marley Brown, Trenton James Brown, Lexxus Martinez and Brianna Ankele. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law Mary E. Johnson as well as a number of relatives on her husband's side of the family. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her 10 siblings: Beveridge Johnson, Herman Johnson, Whitfield Johnson, William Johnson, Donald Johnson, Vernod Johnson, Roscoe Johnson, Margaret Johnson, Mildred Smith, and Bernice Rayburn; as well as two daughters-in-law, Anna Brown and Annette Brown, and former sons-in-law James Lee and Thomas Thompson. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of Fern's life will be held Tuesday, December 31 at 10:00 AM at International Community Church in Frederick, MD. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30 from 7:00PM to 9:00PM at Stauffer Funeral Home on Opossumtown Pike Frederick, MD. Interment will be in Mount Moriah Cemetery in Knoxville, MD.
Flowers are welcomed, but anyone wishing to honor Mrs. Brown's memory are welcomed to make a contribution to a .
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019