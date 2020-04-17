|
Skip Pellegrine, died on the 1st of April at Gilchrist Hospice Center, Towson, Maryland after a long battle with pneumonia. He was born May 15, 1950, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of Francis J. and Stephanie (Bartaska) Pellegrine.
Skip graduated from Blue Hills Reginal Vocational High School, class of 1968. He served in the U.S. Army, 1970 - 1972, volunteering for Vietnam. In 1975 he became an officer with the U.S. Secret Service (USSS), Uniformed Division (UD) assigned to The White House, Washington, D.C. He served and protected five U.S. Presidents, retiring in 1997. Following his law enforcement career, he became a security specialist for Montgomery County, Maryland middle schools, and retired for the second time in 2004.
He married the light in his life, Ellen McCathran, in 2003, whom he met during his tenure at The White House. They moved to Lewes, Delaware in 2012.
Skip was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), American Veterans (AMVETS), and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
Inurnment place and date will be determined in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his name to The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Department of Surgery, 1800 Orleans Street, Baltimore, Maryland, 21287.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020