Florence Orban, 85, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Frederick Health & Rehab in Frederick, MD. She was the wife of more than 50 years the late Michael Orban Sr.



Born on November 12, 1933, in Ludowici, GA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Florence (Hutchison) Long. She and her husband owned and operated several shoe stores in the Towson and Hagerstown areas. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching the birds. She was devoted to her family and friends.



Florence is survived by her sons, Michael Orban Jr. and wife Maryann and Ronald M. Orban; two grandsons and two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.



A celebration of Florence's life journey will take place at 9:30 am on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged at www.tmcfunding.com/florence-orban



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHomes.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019