Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Rohann Doyle


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Rohann Doyle Obituary
Florence Rohann (Leatherman) Doyle, 95, of Myersville, MD, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 20, 2020 of natural causes.

Born September 12, 1924 in Ellerton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elmer David Leatherman and Carrie Ellen (Brandenburg) Leatherman.

She was employed by Frederick County Board of Education for 25 years, retiring at age 69 to care for her husband. She was a teacher's aide at Myersville and Wolfsville Elementary Schools.

Florence enjoyed traveling, sewing, going on disaster relief projects with Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, sending cards of encouragement to children in her schools and church, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a contagious laugh that brought tears to her face and those around.

Florence was a lifetime member of Grossnickle Church of the Brethren. She lived her faith, studied the scriptures and listened to Christian music and radio daily.

Florence married Emory Christian Doyle Sr. on December 24, 1947. They were married for 55 years. Together, they raised four children: Emory (Mary) Doyle, Blue Ridge, VA, Linda Million, Wausau, WI, David (Pam) Doyle, Smithsburg, MD, and Debbie (Lee) Wolfe, Myersville, MD, eleven grandchildren, Christian, Jason, Bethany Doyle, Rohann (Aron Cherek) Million, Carrie (Jason) Massie, Jeffrey (Jocelyn) Doyle, Jessica (Kevin) Strickland, Ashley (Brian) Weiblinger, Phillip (Jamile) Wiles, Brandy (Mike) Lewis, Amy (Jason Stephens) Wolf, and eleven great grandchildren, three brothers, Arthur, Ernest, and Elwood Leatherman, one sister Grace Moser, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Emory, three brothers, Merle, Gaither and Franklin Leatherman, two sisters, Mildred Blickenstaff and Annabelle Martin and son-in-law, George Million.

A private graveside service will be held at Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of Florence's life will be held for family and friends at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 575 Myersville, MD 21773.

Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.L. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -