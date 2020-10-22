1/1
Florence Scanlon Abrahams
It is with deep sorrow and much love we mourn the passing of Florence Abrahams, 83, of Woodbine, Sunday October 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of Joseph P. Abrahams jr.

Flo was preceded in death by her children Luke Abrahams and Connie P. Abrahams. Besides her husband, she is survived by her step-daughter Linda G.Abrahams, grandchildren Christie (Pavlock) Galster, Seth Abrahams, Sarah (Abrahams) Durden and Josh Abrahams along with 8 great-grandchildren.

Flo lived a full life as a wonderful mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed rescuing animals, Maryland crabs and spending time with family and friends.

A celebration of Flo's life will be held 10am, November 7, 2020 at Mount Olivet Mausoleum , 515 S Market St, Frederick ,MD.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Mount Olivet Mausoleum
