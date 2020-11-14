A true Renaissance man, Forrest Fielding Weight, Jr. M.D. went to ski eternal slopes with his son Eric on November 14, 2020 after unexpected heart failure for a man full of heart. Forrest, who loved chamber music, singing, skiing, travel, especially Venice whose architecture held him spellbound, Torch Club, and his men's book club, was an honored Molecular and Celluar Neurobiologist at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, MD. He grew up in upstate New York and became an amateur ancestorial researcher of his family's roots in Pennsylvania.
A footballer from Middletown, New York, Forrest went onto Princeton '58 awarded the Porter-Luddington Scholarship where he studied Biology and sang in choir and glee club. He then was awarded the St. John Scholarship at Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons graduating in 1962. He spent summers working at NIH beginning his long career there. A wonderful year in Sweden at the University of Goteberg which he loved recounting, he began an almost 40-year career steadfastly researching the molecular and cellular physiology and pharmacology of the nervous system. A member of numerous professional societies, Forrest traveled around the world presenting his brain research. He earned many awards including the NIH Director's Award in 1994 and was a sought-after international visiting professor.
He raised his children Christopher, Eric, and Elizabeth in Old Town Alexandria. Forrest married Virginia Evans in 1986. He continued his love of singing with the Washington Honratoria Society. Living in Frederick for 34 years, he spent his final days with his canine companions, Mollie and Charlie, his wife Ginny, and his family in his beloved home. Forrest's humor and wit never failed him engaging his family with puns and love until the end.
Born on April 17, 1936, he was predeceased by his parents, Forrest Fielding Weight and Nina King Beaver Weight and his son Eric Michael Weight. Forrest is survived by his wife, Virginia Evans Weight, son Christopher Fielding Weight (Josephine), Elizabeth DeBruyn Weight (Jeff), stepchildren Susan Frazer Hudgins (William) and William Evans Bloom. Forrest and Ginny have 17 grandchildren: Zander, Xavier, Haidyn, Gabriel, Schyler, Celia, Otto, Iker, Margaret, Cailyn, Houlder, Dell, Frazer, Porter, William, James, and Cullen. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health in memory of Forrest at 11400 Rockville Pike, Suite 600, North Bethesda, MD 20852 (foundation@fnih.org) or the charity of your choice
.
Due to the Maryland State Mandate for COVID-19 the family will plan a celebration of Forrest's life at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
.