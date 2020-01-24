|
|
Mr. Forrest Ray Kelly, 90, of Ashby Ponds in Ashburn, VA, passed away peacefully at home on January 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of Mary Lou Kelly, his wife of 62 years.
Raised in Philippi, WV, Forrest was the son of the late Wilson and Effie Kelly. He attended Alderson-Broaddus College and enlisted in the U.S. Navy immediately after receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree from Fairmont State University. After his honorable discharge in 1955, he became an industrial arts teacher in Howard County, Maryland, where he taught for 17 years, mostly at Glenelg High School. He worked another 17 years for the Howard County Board of Education supervising Pupil Transportation. Mr. Kelly was an avid gardener and woodworker, and recently managed the woodworking shop at the Ashby Ponds Retirement Community. He was a founding member and first President of Shepherd of the Glen Lutheran Church in Glenwood, Maryland, and had been an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Thurmont while he lived there. Mr. Kelly was an active member of Community Lutheran Church in Sterling, VA.
In addition to his loving wife, Mary Lou, Mr. Kelly is survived by two sons, Mike Kelly & wife Carol, and Mark Kelly; grandchildren, Shawn Kelly & wife Rosa, Jennifer Kelly, Shannon Kelly, Cooper Kelly, and Grace Kelly; great-grandson, Vincent Kelly; brothers-in-law, the Rev. Paul Lautenschlager and the Rev. Luther Lautenschlager & wife Linda; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Thursa Lautenschlager and by a daughter-in-law, Kristen Kelly.
Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM -11:00 AM on Friday, January 31st at Community Lutheran Church, 21014 Whitfield Pl, Sterling, VA 20165, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment with military honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Lutheran Church c/o Build Up Special Appeals (communitylutheran.org), or to the Ashby Ponds Wood Shop, 21170 Ashby Ponds Boulevard, Ashburn, VA 20147.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020