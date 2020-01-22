|
|
Mr. Foster Donald McClure, 80, of Walkersville, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the loving companion of Patricia Staley for many years.
Born June 27, 1939 in Shreveport, LA, he was the son of the late Bazzie and Alexander McClure Sr.
Foster was a mathematical statistician with the FDA and celebrated a long career. He loved golf, the Redskins, Rubik's cubes, sudoku, and enjoyed working in the yard.
He is survived by Patricia and her family; Laurie, Jeff, Erin, Brett, Cassie, Megan, Dorian, Chris, Magen, and 8 grandchildren... all of which he loved and adored. He was also survived by his brother Alexander, and two sisters Geraldine and Brenda.
Services will be private.
Should anyone care to make a donation in his name, may do so by following this link to the : https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020